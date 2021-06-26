ABTI arranges workshop on reshaping behavioral pattern

The Agrani Bank Training Institute (ABTI) organised a day long virtual training workshop on "Reshaping Behavioral Pattern for giving Personalized Services" on Saturday.

Mr. Mohammad Shams-Ul Islam, Managing Director and CEO, Agrani Bank Limited, inaugurated the training workshop as chief guest which was participated by 250 branch managesr of the bank, says a press release by the institute.

Mr. Md. Monowar Hossain, FCA, GM (CFO & Head of ICC) of Agrani Bank Limited was present as Special guest.

In his speech Mr. Mohammad Shams-Ul Islam discuss about his "Innovative Ideas & Behavioral Pattern for giving Personalized Services to the customer of the bank".

Prof. Dr. Narayanan Krishna Kumar Dean, SBI Leadership Institute, Kolkata, India was present as Chief Speaker. In his speech he delivered about "Essential skills for ensuring personalised services to the customers".

Dr. Shah Md. Ahsan Habib, Professor, BIBM, Dhaka was present as Special Speaker. In his speech he delivered about "Assessment of Customer's Need & Management as well".

The virtual training workshop was presided over by Suprova Saeed, DGM & Director, ABTI.