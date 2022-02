Abdul Kader attains PDC degree from Paris university

Abdul Kader, a prominent banker, obtained a Professional Doctoral Certificate (PDC) from European International University of Paris, France recently .

The topic of his Doctoral research was Credit Risk Management in banks.

Abdul Kader, SEVP & Head of Credit Risk Management Division of Union Bank Ltd, started his banking career at First Security Islami Bank as probationary officer.

He obtained his Honors and Masters from University of Dhaka.

Abdul Kader attended numerous seminars and training sessions arranged by Bangladesh Bank and World Bank at home and abroad.