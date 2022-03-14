AB Bank organises training workshop on “Taking Effective Measures Regarding 4th Industrial Revolution”
AB Bank President and Managing Director Tarique Afzal inaugurated the training programme
AB Bank recently organised a daylong training on "Taking Effective Measures Regarding 4th Industrial Revolution" for its Senior Officials at Pan Pacific Sonargaon Dhaka.
AB Bank President and Managing Director Tarique Afzal inaugurated the training programme, said a press release.
Mohammed Ishaque Miah, general manager, SM Tofayel Ahmad, joint director, Bangladesh Bank; and Golam Mohammed Bhuiyan, deputy secretary and a2i National Consultant, Government of Bangladesh were present at the programme as resource persons.