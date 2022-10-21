AB Bank inks agreement with GD Assist 

AB Bank Limited signed an agreement with GD Assist Ltd, a subsidiary of Green Delta Insurance Company, under which AB Bank cardholders will enjoy up to 10% discount on medical services at various international hospitals, air tickets, visa processing and hotel bookings under GD Assist's health package.

Syed Mizanur Rahman, Deputy Managing Director of AB Bank, and Syed Moinuddin Ahmed, Managing Director of GD Assist, signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organisations, reads a press release.

Cardholders can also enjoy upto 25% discount on sample collection from home.

The signing ceremony was attended by Tarique Afzal, President and Managing Director of AB Bank Limited and Wafi Shafique Mehnaz Khan Managing Director and CEO Green Delta Securities Limited. Senior officials of both the organizations were also present.