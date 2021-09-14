3 govt bank DMDs promoted as MDs

Three deputy managing directors (DMD) of state-owned banks and financial institutions have been promoted as managing directors (MD).

According to a government notice issued by the financial institution division (FID) under the finance ministry on Tuesday, Bangladesh Krishi Bank DMD Begum Shirin Akhter has been promoted as MD of the bank.

Sonali Bank DMD Md Abdul Mannan has been promoted as MD of Karmashangsthan Bank and Rupali Bank DMD Khandaker Ataur Rahman has been promoted as MD of Palli Shanchay Bank.