3 govt bank DMDs promoted as MDs

Banking

TBS Report
14 September, 2021, 08:25 pm
Last modified: 14 September, 2021, 08:31 pm

Related News

3 govt bank DMDs promoted as MDs

TBS Report
14 September, 2021, 08:25 pm
Last modified: 14 September, 2021, 08:31 pm
3 govt bank DMDs promoted as MDs

Three deputy managing directors (DMD) of state-owned banks and financial institutions have been promoted as managing directors (MD).

According to a government notice issued by the financial institution division (FID) under the finance ministry on Tuesday, Bangladesh Krishi Bank DMD Begum Shirin Akhter has been promoted as MD of the bank.

Sonali Bank DMD Md Abdul Mannan has been promoted as MD of Karmashangsthan Bank and Rupali Bank DMD Khandaker Ataur Rahman has been promoted as MD of Palli Shanchay Bank.

bank / State Owned Bank / DMD / MD / Promotion

Google News TBS

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Electricity driven economy to emerge

Electricity driven economy to emerge

1d | Videos
Life returns to educational institutions after a long closure

Life returns to educational institutions after a long closure

1d | Videos
South African animator fuses cartoon with reality

South African animator fuses cartoon with reality

1d | Videos
Italian Food Festival in Dhaka

Italian Food Festival in Dhaka

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Mohammad Lutfor Rahman, owner of Lazz Pharma, standing in front of its Panthapath branch. Photo: Noor-A-Alam/TBS
Panorama

The Naxalite who founded Lazz Pharma

2
Illustration: TBS
Economy

Bangladesh decides to join largest trade bloc

3
Evaly now says it is looking for foreign funds
Corporates

Evaly now says it is looking for foreign funds

4
Paperfly sends legal notice to Evaly over Tk70 million dues
Corporates

Paperfly sends legal notice to Evaly over Tk70 million dues

5
Three Bangladeshi universities in global ranking
Education

Three Bangladeshi universities in global ranking

6
Bangladesh’s school closure longest in the world
Education

Bangladesh’s school closure longest in the world