21st AGM of ICB Asset Management Company Ltd held

The 21st Annual General Meeting of ICB Asset Management Company Ltd was held on Saturday at a hotel in the capital.

The annual accounts of the company for the year ended 30 June 2021 was approved in the meeting.

During FY 2020-2021, the company earned a net profit of Tk35.17 crore.

Earnings per share of Tk100.00 each stood at Tk89.33.

The shareholders approved a 60% cash dividend (including 50% interim dividend) per share for the FY 2020-2021 in the meeting.

The meeting was presided over by Chairman of the Board of Directors of the company, Dr Kismatul Ahsan.

Chief Executive Officer ATM Ahmedur Rahman and other directors/shareholders of the company were present in the meeting.