21st AGM of ICB Asset Management Company Ltd held

Banking

TBS Report
17 October, 2021, 10:20 am
Last modified: 17 October, 2021, 10:23 am

Related News

21st AGM of ICB Asset Management Company Ltd held

TBS Report
17 October, 2021, 10:20 am
Last modified: 17 October, 2021, 10:23 am
Photo: PR
Photo: PR

The 21st Annual General Meeting of ICB Asset Management Company Ltd was held on Saturday at a hotel in the capital.  

The annual accounts of the company for the year ended 30 June 2021 was approved in the meeting. 

During FY 2020-2021, the company earned a net profit of Tk35.17 crore. 

Earnings per share of Tk100.00 each stood at Tk89.33. 

The shareholders approved a 60% cash dividend (including 50% interim dividend) per share for the FY 2020-2021 in the meeting. 

The meeting was presided over by Chairman of the Board of Directors of the company, Dr Kismatul Ahsan. 

Chief Executive Officer ATM Ahmedur Rahman and other directors/shareholders of the company were present in the meeting. 

Share / dividend / AGM / Annual General Meeting

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Sky is open but little freedom of flying

Sky is open but little freedom of flying

15h | Videos
How drinking milk is harmful for your body?

How drinking milk is harmful for your body?

15h | Videos
Brand new car Assembled in Bangladesh

Brand new car Assembled in Bangladesh

15h | Videos
McCartney blames Lennon for Beatles' breakup

McCartney blames Lennon for Beatles' breakup

15h | Videos

Most Read

1
Bangladesh gets 13,881 new millionaires in one year
Bangladesh

Bangladesh gets 13,881 new millionaires in one year

2
Bangladesh gaining 20 sq-km land a year
Bangladesh

Bangladesh gaining 20 sq-km land a year

3
Chattogram has the upper hand since it could provide many facilities with ease and at a much lower price. Photo: Mumit M
Panorama

Why are the industries moving out of Dhaka?

4
Sachin Tendulkar shares viral video of six-year old leg-spinner from Barishal
Sports

Sachin Tendulkar shares viral video of six-year old leg-spinner from Barishal

5
Rajshahi MP requests airline to provide hand fan for passengers
Bangladesh

Rajshahi MP requests airline to provide hand fan for passengers

6
Bangladesh’s GDP to surpass those of Denmark, Singapore, Hong Kong by 2025
Economy

Bangladesh’s GDP to surpass those of Denmark, Singapore, Hong Kong by 2025