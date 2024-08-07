Bangladesh's private sector will work hand in hand with interim govt: ICCB

Economy

BSS
07 August, 2024, 07:30 pm
Last modified: 07 August, 2024, 07:40 pm

Related News

Bangladesh's private sector will work hand in hand with interim govt: ICCB

All efforts to earn foreign exchange should be continued and intensified, said he ICCB president

BSS
07 August, 2024, 07:30 pm
Last modified: 07 August, 2024, 07:40 pm
Bangladesh&#039;s private sector will work hand in hand with interim govt: ICCB

Bangladesh's private sector will work hand in hand with the interim government to rebuild the country's economy, President of the International Chamber of Commerce in Bangladesh (ICCB) Mahbubur Rahman said today (7 August).

"We heartily congratulate the anti-discrimination students for achieving this historic victory through an unprecedented movement. This movement was accelerated by the solidarity of the teaching community and common people," he said at a press conference at the Platinum Grand Hotel in the city.

He said a strong role must be played to strengthen the economy including the banking sector of Bangladesh. 

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

All efforts to earn foreign exchange should be continued and intensified, he added.
 
Mahbubur laid emphasis on taking necessary measures to bring the inflation to a bearable level.
 
He said the main driving force in the country's economy is the private sector, so the government must take special initiatives to develop this sector.
 
"We welcome the decision to choose Dr Mohammad Yunus as the head of the interim government," Mahbubur added.

Top News

ICCB / Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Students were seen controlling traffic at the Panthapath signal. Photo: Ariful Hasan Shuvo/TBS

The students rise again, this time to protect the capital

4h | Features
Illustration: TBS

How to get published at an early age

6h | Pursuit
A man guarded the Dhakeshwari Temple throughout the night and performed his early morning prayers right in front of the temple gate. Photo: Facebook

Bangladeshis unite to fend off threat of communal violence

16h | Panorama
Ecstatic crowds celebrate the fall of Sheikh Hasina-led government in front of the TSC of Dhaka University in the capital on Monday after a month-long Anti-Discrimination Student Movement. Photo: Olid Ebna Shah

The march that will echo in history

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Expressing the anger of the policemen who are on strike

Expressing the anger of the policemen who are on strike

4h | Videos
BNP rally in Naya Paltan on drone camera

BNP rally in Naya Paltan on drone camera

4h | Videos
Sohel Taj on Facebook Live

Sohel Taj on Facebook Live

5h | Videos
Not an attack on anyone: Mirza Abbas

Not an attack on anyone: Mirza Abbas

5h | Videos