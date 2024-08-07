Bangladesh's private sector will work hand in hand with interim govt: ICCB

Bangladesh's private sector will work hand in hand with the interim government to rebuild the country's economy, President of the International Chamber of Commerce in Bangladesh (ICCB) Mahbubur Rahman said today (7 August).

"We heartily congratulate the anti-discrimination students for achieving this historic victory through an unprecedented movement. This movement was accelerated by the solidarity of the teaching community and common people," he said at a press conference at the Platinum Grand Hotel in the city.

He said a strong role must be played to strengthen the economy including the banking sector of Bangladesh.

All efforts to earn foreign exchange should be continued and intensified, he added.



Mahbubur laid emphasis on taking necessary measures to bring the inflation to a bearable level.



He said the main driving force in the country's economy is the private sector, so the government must take special initiatives to develop this sector.



"We welcome the decision to choose Dr Mohammad Yunus as the head of the interim government," Mahbubur added.