Bangladesh's merchandise export to UK hits $5bn milestone

Economy

TBS Report
05 July, 2023, 09:05 pm
Last modified: 05 July, 2023, 09:12 pm

Related News

Bangladesh's merchandise export to UK hits $5bn milestone

TBS Report
05 July, 2023, 09:05 pm
Last modified: 05 July, 2023, 09:12 pm
Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

Bangladesh has achieved a significant milestone by surpassing the $5 billion-mark in exports to the United Kingdom, according to commerce ministry data. 

In the recently ended fiscal year FY 2022-23 (FY23), Bangladesh's merchandise exports to the European country peaked at $5.3 billion, demonstrating substantial growth from $4.8 billion in the previous year and doubling the figures from a decade ago when it stood at $2.7 billion.

Key export items contributing to this achievement include ready-made garments (RMG), frozen food, IT engineering, leather and jute goods, as well as bicycles.

Approximately 80% of the exports comprise knitwear and woven garments. 

In terms of imports, Bangladesh's trade with the UK amounted to $380 million during the first 11 months of FY23 till May .

It was projected to reach around $450 million by the end of the fiscal year on June 30, as stated by a senior official from the commerce ministry.

Overall, Bangladesh's exports recorded a year-on-year growth rate of 6.67%, totaling $55.55 billion in the last fiscal year, primarily driven by the performance of the apparel sector, according to data from the Export Promotion Bureau (EPB).

At present, after the European Union and the United States, the UK is the third largest export destination for Bangladesh.

Top News

UK / exports / Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

Juggling school and showbiz: Inside the lives of Bangladeshi child artists

8h | Panorama
Photo: Touseful Islam

Dug-up roads and a divide too deep

1d | Thoughts
Dr Gawsia W Chowdhury. Illustration: TBS

Dr Gawsia W Chowdhury: Discovering fishing gear as major plastic pollutant and ways to upcycle it

1d | Panorama
Photo: Masum Billah

The school with no name: A ray of hope on a lonely char

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Ready for a PhD?

Ready for a PhD?

2h | TBS Career
Israeli attack reignites Palestinian anger

Israeli attack reignites Palestinian anger

1h | TBS World
Is a promoter like Satadru the only difference between Bangladesh and Kolkata?

Is a promoter like Satadru the only difference between Bangladesh and Kolkata?

1d | TBS SPORTS
IMF granted 3 Billion dollar loan to pakistan

IMF granted 3 Billion dollar loan to pakistan

11h | TBS World

Most Read

1
Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September
Energy

Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September

2
H&M’s Bangladesh sheds 46 jobs
RMG

H&M’s Bangladesh sheds 46 jobs

3
Infographic: TBS
Stocks

Aziz Mohammad Bhai's second generation enters Olympic board

4
ADB appoints Fatima Yasmin as Vice-President for sectors, themes
Bangladesh

ADB appoints Fatima Yasmin as Vice-President for sectors, themes

5
Photo: Collected
Health

Should you take cholesterol-lowering statins?

6
Photo: Collected
Stocks

Why Shahjalal Islami Bank's former chairman sold half stake