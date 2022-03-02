Bangladesh sees 30% export growth in 8 months  

The year-on-year export revenue growth from July 2021 to February 2022 has been recorded at 30.86%.

According to Export Promotion Bureau (EPB) data published Wednesday (2 March), the total earnings were $33843.45 million.

Earlier, the government had set the strategic target for export revenue at $29051 million for the same period.

During the same period last year, Bangladesh earned $25862.32 million in export.

Meanwhile, the country saw a 34.54% year-on-year growth for the month of February in the current fiscal year 2021-22.

During the same period last year, the export revenue was $3192.08 million.

The export earning in February this year was $4294.53 million, 18% more than the targeted revenue.