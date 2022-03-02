Bangladesh sees 30% export growth in 8 months  

Economy

TBS Report 
02 March, 2022, 04:25 pm
Last modified: 02 March, 2022, 04:36 pm

Related News

Bangladesh sees 30% export growth in 8 months  

During the same period last year, Bangladesh earned $25862.32 million in export

TBS Report 
02 March, 2022, 04:25 pm
Last modified: 02 March, 2022, 04:36 pm
File photo of Chattogram Port. Photo: TBS
File photo of Chattogram Port. Photo: TBS

The year-on-year export revenue growth from July 2021 to February 2022 has been recorded at 30.86%. 

According to Export Promotion Bureau (EPB) data published Wednesday (2 March), the total earnings were $33843.45 million. 

Earlier, the government had set the strategic target for export revenue at $29051 million for the same period.

During the same period last year, Bangladesh earned $25862.32 million in export. 

Meanwhile, the country saw a 34.54% year-on-year growth for the month of February in the current fiscal year 2021-22. 

During the same period last year, the export revenue was $3192.08 million. 

The export earning in February this year was $4294.53 million, 18% more than the targeted revenue. 

Bangladesh / Top News

Export Growth / revenue

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The government needs to continue subsidising both agriculture and non-agriculture sectors to keep inflation under control Photo: Mumit M

‘The govt should have one-third of supply in own stock to ensure food security’

4h | Interviews
Black-headed bulbul. Moments captured through viewfinder are priceless. Photo Muntasir Akash

Mastering the art of conservation photography

5h | Earth
Nasir Uddin. Sketch: TBS

Goodbye Nasir bhai, you never got to tell me about the Japanese market

6h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

How to reduce the carbon footprint of your home

1d | Habitat

More Videos from TBS

Russian forces advance on multiple cities in Ukraine

Russian forces advance on multiple cities in Ukraine

27m | Videos
IPCC report warns of 'irreversible' impacts of global warming

IPCC report warns of 'irreversible' impacts of global warming

32m | Videos
Putin loses honorary taekwondo black belt

Putin loses honorary taekwondo black belt

52m | Videos
Chelsea gets bullied because of Russian owner

Chelsea gets bullied because of Russian owner

18h | Videos

Most Read

1
Russian foreign ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharov
World+Biz

Finland or Sweden joining Nato would spark Russian response: Russia warns

2
Tk60k per month – PM to announce universal pension plan Saturday
Economy

Tk60k per month – PM to announce universal pension plan Saturday

3
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy speaks during the annual Munich Security Conference, in Munich, Germany February 19, 2022. Photo :Reuters
World+Biz

Ukraine 'left alone' to fight Russia: President Zelenskyy

4
THREE: A Truly Enviable Address
Corporates

THREE: A Truly Enviable Address

5
Fire at Nilkhet book market doused
Bangladesh

Fire at Nilkhet book market doused

6
SWIFT off? Not so easy
Analysis

SWIFT off? Not so easy