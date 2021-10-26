Bangladesh to bridge between east-west for business: PM

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today said the businessmen who come to invest here would get the opportunity to avail the market of South and Southeast Asia as Bangladesh will make a bridge between east and west for expanding business.

"In future, Bangladesh will be developed as a communication bridge between East and West," she said while inaugurating the weeklong "Bangladesh Trade and Investment Summit 2021" at Bangabandhu International Conference Centre (BICC).

Joining virtually from her official residence Ganabhaban in the capital as the chief guest, the premier said different opportunities are being created in various ways keeping in mind the geographical location and importance of Bangladesh.

She opined, "Those who come to invest in Bangladesh will not only get Bangladesh, I would say there will also be an ample opportunity (for them) to capture the South Asian and Southeast Asian market and export".

The prime minister added it will further help expand trade and commerce in the country.