Bangladesh aiming for $300bn export earnings by 2041: Tipu Munshi

Bangladesh aims to earn $300 billion in exports by 2041 and the government is working relentlessly to reach the goal, Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi said today.

"Export diversification is one of the prime tools of influencing a country's economic growth. Bangladesh currently rises in the world market as one of the most export-oriented countries in Asia," the commerce minister said while speaking at a press conference on Monday (9 October).

Leather Goods and Footwear Manufacturers and Exporters Association of Bangladesh (LFMEAB) organised the media briefing on the occasion of '4th Bangladesh Leather Footwear and Leather Goods International Sourcing Show-BLIS-2023' at Hotel Sonargaon in the capital.

"The commerce ministry is formulating innovative policies and business-friendly policies to attract foreign buyers, brands and investors in order to consolidate export-oriented growth and diversify exports," Tipu Munshi said.

The minister said leather products are contributing significantly to lift the exports earning to new heights. Bangladesh is fast establishing itself as a reliable destination for the supply of leather products to the global market.

"Our product quality progressed rapidly, maintaining the international standards. There is no alternative to branding these products to promote them in the international market," he added.

He expressed optimism that Bliss-2023 would make an outstanding contribution to achieving this goal.

The minister said the Commerce Ministry has taken various timely steps including implementation of specific projects for international branding and marketing of local products. In this context, the Ministry of Commerce and Leather Goods and Footwear Manufacturers and Exporters Association of Bangladesh (LFMEAB) are going to organize "Bangladesh Leather Footwear and Leather Goods International Sourcing Show-Bliss-2023" on 12-14 October at International Convention City Bashundhara (ICCB).

In addition to the exhibition, three breakout sessions will be held in which more than 200 industry related individuals, policy makers and local and foreign guests, as well as students of different universities, will participate.