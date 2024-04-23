Bajus decreases gold price by Tk3,138 per bhori

The Bangladesh Jeweller's Association (Bajus) today (23 April) decreased gold price by Tk3,138 per bhori, fixing good quality 22-carat gold price at Tk1,16,290 per bhori.

The apex body of gold traders changed the gold price for 6th time in April so far.

According to Bajus the latest price of gold was effective from 4:00pm today.

Masudur Rahman, chairman of the Price Determination and Price Monitoring Standing Committee of BAJUS issued a notification of the price cut.

As per the new price, per bhori (11.664 grams) of 22-carat gold will cost Tk1,16,290 per bhori as Tk9,970 per gram.

Apart from this, the price of 21-gold has been set at Tk1,10,995 per bhori, 18-carat gold at Tk95,143 per bhori, and the traditional method price set at Tk76,586.

Though the price of gold has decreased, the price of silver has been kept unchanged. According to the category, currently, the price of 22-carat silver is Tk2,100, 21-carat is Tk2,006, 18-carat is Tk1,715 and the price of traditional silver in traditional is Tk1,283.