Bagda Prawn receives GI certificate

Bangladeshi Bagda Prawn has got a geographical indication certificate as the 10th product.

Registrar of the Department of Patents, Designs and Trademarks of the industries ministry Zanendra Nath Sarker said that Fazli Mango was also supposed to get the GI certificate and it is now at the hearing stage.

Although Bagda cultivation started in the Sundarbans, its farming spread all over the country after the 1970s as the global demand went up. In the '80s, it was incorporated into the export list.

The fisheries department applied for the GI recognition of Bagda prawn in May 2019 to promote it in the international market.

The Department of Patents, Designs and Trademarks issued a gazette notification on 6 October last year and published it in two journals.

According to the rules, if no one raises any objection after publishing in the journals within two months, there is no bar to getting a GI certificate for the product.

In the case of Bagda, the deadline ended on 6 December last year.

A geographical indication is a name or sign used on products which correspond to a specific geographical location or origin.

If the environment or weather of any country plays an important role in producing a good and relates to the culture of the country, then it gets the recognition of being a GI product.