Bagda Prawn receives GI certificate

Economy

TBS Report
17 May, 2022, 08:45 pm
Last modified: 17 May, 2022, 08:51 pm

Related News

Bagda Prawn receives GI certificate

The fisheries department applied for the GI recognition of Bagda prawn in May 2019

TBS Report
17 May, 2022, 08:45 pm
Last modified: 17 May, 2022, 08:51 pm
Bagda. Photo: Collected
Bagda. Photo: Collected

Bangladeshi Bagda Prawn has got a geographical indication certificate as the 10th product.

Registrar of the Department of Patents, Designs and Trademarks of the industries ministry Zanendra Nath Sarker said that Fazli Mango was also supposed to get the GI certificate and it is now at the hearing stage.

Although Bagda cultivation started in the Sundarbans, its farming spread all over the country after the 1970s as the global demand went up. In the '80s, it was incorporated into the export list.

The fisheries department applied for the GI recognition of Bagda prawn in May 2019 to promote it in the international market. 

The Department of Patents, Designs and Trademarks issued a gazette notification on 6 October last year and published it in two journals.

According to the rules, if no one raises any objection after publishing in the journals within two months, there is no bar to getting a GI certificate for the product.

In the case of Bagda, the deadline ended on 6 December last year.   

A geographical indication is a name or sign used on products which correspond to a specific geographical location or origin. 

If the environment or weather of any country plays an important role in producing a good and relates to the culture of the country, then it gets the recognition of being a GI product. 

Bangladesh / Top News

Prawn Business / fisheries / GI product

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Despite Bangladesh having about 24,000 km of waterways, only a few hundred kilometres are covered by commercial launch services. Photo: Saad Abdullah

Utilising waterways: When common home-goers show the way

8h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

How Putin revived Nato

10h | Panorama
The reception is a volumetric box-shaped room that has two glass walls on both the front and back ends and the other two walls are adorned with interior plants, wood and aluminium screens. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

The United House: Living and working inside nature

10h | Habitat
Pcycle team members at a waste management orientation event. Photo: Courtesy

Pcycle: Turning waste from bins into beautiful crafts

11h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

After six decades ,the Archies is back

After six decades ,the Archies is back

1h | Videos
Exporters in discomfort, expatriates preferring Hundi

Exporters in discomfort, expatriates preferring Hundi

1h | Videos
The first mosque in India was built Prophet Mohammad time

The first mosque in India was built Prophet Mohammad time

1h | Videos
Can your coworker be your closest friend?

Can your coworker be your closest friend?

11h | Videos

Most Read

1
Representative Photo: Pixabay.
Bangladesh

Microplastics found in 5 local sugar brands

2
Mushfiq Mobarak. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Panorama

Meet the Yale professor who anchors his research in Bangladesh and scales up interventions globally

3
Impact of falling taka against US dollar
Banking

Taka losing more value as global currency market volatility persists

4
Govt tightens belt to relieve reserve
Economy

Govt tightens belt to relieve reserve

5
Union Capital asked to return Tk100cr FDR to BATBC 
Banking

Union Capital asked to return Tk100cr FDR to BATBC 

6
How Bangladesh can achieve edible oil self-sufficiency with local alternatives
Bazaar

How Bangladesh can achieve edible oil self-sufficiency with local alternatives