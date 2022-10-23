US envoy pays courtesy call on CAAB chairman

US Ambassador to Bangladesh Peter Haas on Sunday (23 October) paid a courtesy call on Chairman of Civil Aviation Authority Bangladesh Air Vice Marshal M Mafidur Rahman.

During the meeting, the launch of flights between the two countries, especially the Dhaka-New York flight, was discussed, reads a press release.

The CAAB chairman requested the ambassador's intervention and cooperation to implement the FAA-Cat-1 through a time-bound plan.

During the discussion, the envoy assured full cooperation regarding the launch of New York flights.

Discussions were held on increasing mutual communication and cooperation between the aviation sectors of the two countries.

Haas said that the United States will assist Bangladesh in developing skilled manpower in the aviation sector of Bangladesh.