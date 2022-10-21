Question paper leak: 5 Biman employees arrested

Aviation

TBS Report
21 October, 2022, 09:35 pm
Last modified: 21 October, 2022, 09:45 pm

Five junior employees of Biman Bangladesh Airlines have been arrested in connection with the leak of question papers of a written exam scheduled to be held Friday.

The Detective Branch of Bangladesh Police arrested them one and a half hours before the exams started, prompting the airline authorities to postpone the tests.

Deputy Police Commissioner of Dhaka Metropolitan Police Hafiz Al Asad confirmed the media of the arrests Friday (21 October), saying a detail will be provided at a press conference on Saturday. 

The government-owned airline company was scheduled to hold a written exam against 10 junior posts at Nawab Habibullah Model School and College and IES Higher Secondary School in the capital's Uttara area on Friday.

