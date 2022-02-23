PM Hasina urges Biman to rake steps to improve services

23 February, 2022, 02:25 pm
Last modified: 23 February, 2022, 02:32 pm

PM Sheikh Hasina/TBS Sketch.
PM Sheikh Hasina/TBS Sketch.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Wednesday asked Biman Bangladesh Airlines to take effective measures to provide world-class passenger and cargo services making it more profitable.

"For effective and skilled ground handling system we want to create a separate unit. For this training and manpower are needed," she said while addressing the golden jubilee anniversary programme of the national flag carrier.

She said that a separate unit is needed as soon as possible so that the government could provide appropriate manpower there for ensuring better passenger services.

The programme was held at Balaka Building of the Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport (HSIA).

The prime minister joined the programme virtually from her official Ganobhaban residence.

She asked the Biman authorities to take steps for better ground handling.

The premier said that she wants Biman will internationally conduct its cargo services with its own planes.

"This would bring profits for Biman. At least procurement of two cargo planes is urgently needed, I think that, if you take initiative properly right now, it would be possible to do so," she said.

Biman will be more profitable if its cargo service continues, she added.

In this regard, she said that the establishment of communication along with cargo service with the neighbouring countries is urgently needed.

"There is no need to seek profit in all routes," she said.

The PM said that the cargo handling and flight handling will be of international standard.

"Passengers must not suffer after getting down from planes. You have to give special attention in this matter," she directed.

She also put emphasis on the complete digitisation of the customs system.

She mentioned that people coming from abroad might buy some products and bring those home for their families.

"They will not face any harassment if this can be digitised," she said.

She asked Biman staff to take good care of expatriate Bangladeshis when they come home.

"They come home during their vacation. Take this into consideration make sure that these expatriates do not face any hassle at the airport," she said.

The prime minister directed the Biman authority to take care of its new aircraft properly.

She said that the under-construction HSIA Terminal 3 equipped with a new radar system, once operational, would bring new dynamism to the country's aviation sector 

Putting emphasis on the smooth and quick communication network, she said this will bring more investors to the country as the government is setting up 100 economic zones across the country.

"Apart from this the domestic passengers will be benefited by the smooth and quicker communication system," she added.

Sheikh Hasina also briefly described various development programmes of the government to improve the aviation sector for better air communication with regional countries.

State Minister for Civil Aviation and Tourism Md Mahbub Ali, Secretary of the ministry Md Mokammel Hossain and Managing Director and CEO Dr Abu Saleh Mostafa Kamal also spoke at the event.

