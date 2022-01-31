Emirates signs new distribution agreement with Amadeus 

Emirates has signed a new agreement with Amadeus, a leading global distribution system (GDS), extending their partnership to offer the travel trade community more flexibility, choice, and future capabilities.

From 1 February, all trade partners on Amadeus will be able to access Emirates' content free of surcharge, reads a press release.

The new agreement will also see Emirates' NDC (new distribution capability) content integrated into the Amadeus Travel Platform, with NDC content being made available to travel sellers over the course of 2022.