Dhaka Airport launches three digital services

Aviation

TBS Report
27 July, 2023, 08:10 pm
Last modified: 27 July, 2023, 09:41 pm

Related News

Dhaka Airport launches three digital services

The services include a dynamic web portal, 24/7 hotline call centre and customer relationship management software

TBS Report
27 July, 2023, 08:10 pm
Last modified: 27 July, 2023, 09:41 pm
Dhaka Airport launches three digital services

Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport has launched three digital services – a dynamic web portal, 24/7 hotline call centre, and customer relationship management software (CRM) – to develop passenger facilities.

Civil Aviation Authority of Bangladesh (CAAB) Chairman Air Vice Marshal M Mafidur Rahman inaugurated the services yesterday as the chief guest at the airport conference centre.

Group Captain Kamrul Islam, executive director of Dhaka Airport, said, "A passenger can be informed about the flight schedule, check-in time and all other service-related information through the newly launched web portal www.hsia.gov.bd."

The 24/7 hotline call centre (13600/09614-013600) will provide services to the passengers through call centre representatives in both Bangla and English language.

"Passengers can share their service-related allegations through the call centre. They will also be able to enquire about information about the airport through this service," said Kamrul Islam.

CAAB Chairman M Mafidur Rahman said they will gradually launch these services in all other international and domestic airports of the country.

Swapnoloke, a software development company, is the IT partner of these services.

Bangladesh / Top News

aviation / Bangladesh / HSIA

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Antelpes are incredibly biodiverse across Asia and Africa. Photo: Collected

Graceful antelopes: Masters of speed and elegance

9h | Earth
Sketch: TBS

Why 'Barbie' tickets aren't more expensive

11h | Panorama
Hun Sen&#039;s tenure has been marked by the systematic suppression of any opposition. Photo: Reuters

Hun Sen's playbook for power

11h | Panorama
Sketch: TBS

Eriko vs Imran: The inside story of a parent's fight over their children’s custody

14h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Jamdani worth around four lakh taka

Jamdani worth around four lakh taka

1h | TBS Stories
How indecision makes you smarter

How indecision makes you smarter

6h | TBS Career
JaduPC: Cutting the right corners to deliver on performance

JaduPC: Cutting the right corners to deliver on performance

2h | TBS Stories
Operation in search of bill defaulters and illegal gas lines

Operation in search of bill defaulters and illegal gas lines

9h | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

2
World Diabetes Day today. Photo/UN
World+Biz

Diabetes patients at increased risk of death from Covid-19, warns UN chief

3
Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed
Trade

Commercial space demand still low

4
The logo of China Unicom is displayed at a news conference in Hong Kong March 31, 2009. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu/Files
Global Economy

China Unicom says Trump order to ban US investments in Chinese firms may hit share price