Dhaka Airport launches three digital services

Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport has launched three digital services – a dynamic web portal, 24/7 hotline call centre, and customer relationship management software (CRM) – to develop passenger facilities.

Civil Aviation Authority of Bangladesh (CAAB) Chairman Air Vice Marshal M Mafidur Rahman inaugurated the services yesterday as the chief guest at the airport conference centre.

Group Captain Kamrul Islam, executive director of Dhaka Airport, said, "A passenger can be informed about the flight schedule, check-in time and all other service-related information through the newly launched web portal www.hsia.gov.bd."

The 24/7 hotline call centre (13600/09614-013600) will provide services to the passengers through call centre representatives in both Bangla and English language.

"Passengers can share their service-related allegations through the call centre. They will also be able to enquire about information about the airport through this service," said Kamrul Islam.

CAAB Chairman M Mafidur Rahman said they will gradually launch these services in all other international and domestic airports of the country.

Swapnoloke, a software development company, is the IT partner of these services.