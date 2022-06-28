Biman starts direct Hajj flights from Sylhet

Biman Bangladesh Airlines has started direct Hajj flights from Osmani International Airport in Sylhet to Jeddah for the convenience of the pilgrims.

Biman's first Hajj flight from Sylhet left for Jeddah with 419 pilgrims at 10:00 am on Tuesday (26 June). The flight will reach Jeddah at 01:30 local time, said a press release.

This year, 60,000 people will go for Hajj from Bangladesh, of which Biman will transport 30,000 pilgrims.

Biman will operate a total of 67 dedicated flights for Hajj, including 2 flights on the Sylhet-Jeddah route this year.

The next Hajj flight from Sylhet will leave for Jeddah on June 30.

Deputy Secretary Md Nowsad Hossain was present as the chief guest at the inaugural function of the direct Hajj flight from Sylhet.