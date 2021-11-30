Biman sacks senior pilot Captain Mahbub

Biman Bangladesh Airlines has terminated senior pilot Captain Mahbubur Rahman reportedly without showing any reasons.

Captain Mahbubur is also the president of Bangladesh Biman Airlines Pilots' Association (BAPA).

The dismissal letter, signed by the Biman Managing Director & CEO Dr Abu Saleh Mostafa Kamal and CEO, was sent to him on Tuesday, said a source in the airlines.

However, the letter did not mention a specific reason of his termination.

It has just been said that Biman MD & CEO Dr Abu Saleh Mostafa Kamal has ordered the dismissal of Captain Mahbub as per the power of Article 59 (b) of the Association of Biman Bangladesh Airlines.

