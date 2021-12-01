Biman plane hits 2 cows during take-off at Cox’s Bazar 

TBS Report 
01 December, 2021, 08:55 am
Last modified: 01 December, 2021, 09:24 am

File photo of a Biman Bangladesh aircraft. Picture: Salahuddin Ahmed/TBS
File photo of a Biman Bangladesh aircraft. Picture: Salahuddin Ahmed/TBS

A Biman Bangladesh Airlines hit two cows on the runway while taking off from Cox's Bazar Airport on Tuesday evening.

The accident happened around 5:57pm on the day. Some 94 passengers and six crew were on board then. 

However, the pilot successfully landed the aircraft in Dhaka at 7:05pm. 

One of wings of the plane hit and killed two cows on the runway of Cox's Bazar Airport during take-off, said Cox's Bazar airport officials. 

The accident halted flight operations for some times at the airport.





