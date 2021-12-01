Biman plane hits 2 cows during take-off at Cox’s Bazar 

A Biman Bangladesh Airlines hit two cows on the runway while taking off from Cox's Bazar Airport on Tuesday evening.

The accident happened around 5:57pm on the day. Some 94 passengers and six crew were on board then.

However, the pilot successfully landed the aircraft in Dhaka at 7:05pm.

One of wings of the plane hit and killed two cows on the runway of Cox's Bazar Airport during take-off, said Cox's Bazar airport officials.

The accident halted flight operations for some times at the airport.