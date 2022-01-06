Biman to operate special flight on Dhaka-Ctg-Dubai route on 9 Jan

With the introduction of RT-PCR lab facilities at Chattogram Shah Amanat International Airport, Biman Bangladesh Airlines has decided to operate a special flight on the Dhaka-Chattogram-Dubai route on 9 January.

Besides, regular flights will be operated on the Chattogram-Dubai route from 11 January, reads a press release signed by iman's Deputy General Manager (PR) Tahera Khondoker.

Biman flight BG-4147 will depart from the Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport (HSIA) in Dhaka at 10:15am local time on 9 January and reach Shah Amanat International Airport at 11am.

The special flight will depart from Chattogram at 12pm and reach Dubai at 15:30pm (local time).

Passengers have been requested to be present at the airport at least six hours prior departure to complete all the activities as per Dubai Travel Advisory.

The maximum fare for an economy class one-way ticket has been set at Tk65,329 (tax inclusive).

Meanwhile, the minimum fare for each one-way business class tickets is Tk86,536 (inclusive of tax).

Tickets for the special flight will be sold from 4:30pm today (6 January).

Detailed travel information can be found on Biman's website.

