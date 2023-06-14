Biman awarded IATA registration and accreditation for exceptional ground handling

TBS Report
14 June, 2023, 10:15 am
Last modified: 14 June, 2023, 10:40 am

Biman Bangladesh Airlines, the national flag carrier, has recently received the prestigious certificate of registration and accreditation from the International Air Transport Association (IATA) for its outstanding ground handling services.

The airline underwent a comprehensive IATA Safety Audit for Ground Operations (ISAGO) at Dhaka's Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport (HSIA), which acknowledged Biman's commitment to maintaining high standards and ensuring the safety and security of passengers, aircraft, and cargo.

The ISAGO, an industry programme that oversees ground-handling service providers globally, recognised Biman for its exceptional ground-handling operations. As a result, Biman is now the sole ISAGO-registered ground service provider in Bangladesh, solidifying its position in the aviation industry.

Photo: Collected from Facebook
Photo: Collected from Facebook

Expressing his delight, Managing Director and CEO of Biman Bangladesh Airlines Shafiul Azim, emphasised that this registration and accreditation would instil confidence in their customer airlines, passengers, and regulators regarding the airline's safety, security, and quality measures for ground handling services.

Biman has always placed a strong emphasis on safety and quality, as demonstrated by its longstanding registration with the IATA Operational Safety Audit (IOSA) since 2008. With the addition of becoming an ISAGO registered ground service provider, Biman further underscores its dedication to operational excellence.

