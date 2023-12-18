Biman employees to get 5% allowance as ‘special incentive’

The national flag carrier Biman Bangladesh Airlines has decided to provide a 'special incentive', granting a 5% salary increase to all its staff and employees.

The additional allowances will be added to the basic salary of all, said a press release issued on Monday (18 December).

The decision was taken at the 298th meeting of the board of directors of Biman Bangladesh Airlines and an official notice was issued on Monday in this regard, said Siddiqur Rahman, director (admin) of Biman.

As per the decision, all employees, staff including retired officials and casual workers will enjoy the allowance and the salary will be increased to at least Tk1,000 as per a 5% allowance.

The decision will be backdated to be effective from 1 July 2023.