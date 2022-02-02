Automobile sector needs policy support to bloom: FBCCI standing committee

TBS Report
02 February, 2022, 08:15 pm
Last modified: 02 February, 2022, 08:24 pm

Representational Image. Picture: Collected
Bangladesh has immense potential in the automobile sector and to realise its full potential, the sector needs strong policy support, said the FBCCI Standing Committee on Automobile Manufacturers and Assemblers.

Addressing the first meeting of the standing committee on Wednesday, Md Habib Ullah Dawn, director in charge of the standing committee, called for ensuring a competitive market of quality products along with solving the problems related to policies regarding the automobile industries, read a press release.

Speaking as the chief guest, FBCCI president Md Jashim Uddin said, "Bangladesh is now gradually lessening its dependency on imports while strengthening the local manufacturing capacity, which enables the country to expand its export base in addition to meeting domestic demand."

Chairing the meeting, the chairman of the standing committee and the chairman of Runner Group, Hafizur Rahman Khan urged the businessmen to work on sector-wise development and to prepare a draft on various issues to be submitted to the government through the FBCCI.

The FBCCI already started working with the government regarding vendor policy, Hafizur Rahman added.

automobile sector / FBCCI / Policy Support

