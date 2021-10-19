All e-commerce companies have to undergo registration: Cabinet secretary

Economy

TBS Report
19 October, 2021, 08:50 pm
Last modified: 19 October, 2021, 09:06 pm

All e-commerce companies have to undergo registration: Cabinet secretary

TBS Report
19 October, 2021, 08:50 pm
Last modified: 19 October, 2021, 09:06 pm
All e-commerce companies have to undergo registration: Cabinet secretary

The government will supervise all e-commerce businesses, requiring them to undergo registration, said Cabinet Secretary Khandker Anwarul Islam.

"Necessary steps are being taken in this regard," said the cabinet secretary after a discussion on e-commerce business at the cabinet meeting today, chaired by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. 

"As e-commerce cannot be shut down, all e-commerce businesses will be supervised by bringing them under registration. The government has almost completed an outline of how this will be done," said Khandaker Anwar. 

The cabinet secretary also mentioned that a committee had been constituted at a meeting a few days ago. An additional secretary of the commerce ministry has been made the head of the committee and the committee is expected to submit its report within 20 days. 

Both the commerce minister and the secretary said they have come a long way.

