Shipping agents asked to provide ship-related info upon arrival in the port area

Economy

TBS Report
15 June, 2022, 06:05 pm
Last modified: 15 June, 2022, 07:05 pm

File photo of Chattogram Port. Photo: TBS
File photo of Chattogram Port. Photo: TBS

The Chattogram port authorities (CPA) have asked the shipping agents to provide all the ship-related information on ships coming to the port area to run the online activities properly.

CPA Deputy-Conservator issued a letter in this regard to the Shipping Agent Association on Tuesday.

The letter asked the shipping agents to incorporate ship-related information including the name, type, gross register tonnage (GRT), net register tonnage (NRT) and customs rotation number through the port community system.

Bangladesh / Top News

Chittagong Port Authority (CPA) / Bangladesh Shipping Agents Association (BSAA)

