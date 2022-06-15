Shipping agents asked to provide ship-related info upon arrival in the port area

The Chattogram port authorities (CPA) have asked the shipping agents to provide all the ship-related information on ships coming to the port area to run the online activities properly.

CPA Deputy-Conservator issued a letter in this regard to the Shipping Agent Association on Tuesday.

The letter asked the shipping agents to incorporate ship-related information including the name, type, gross register tonnage (GRT), net register tonnage (NRT) and customs rotation number through the port community system.