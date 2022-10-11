ADP implementation rate rises to 9.43% in first quarter 

The implementation rate of the annual development plan (ADP) has increased in the first quarter (July-September) of the current fiscal year (2022-2023) against the corresponding period of the last FY owing to some effective measures and guidelines of the planning ministry in this regard.

Some of the ministries have spent 9.43% of the total allocation in this quarter which was 8.26% in the last fiscal year, a recent report of the Implementation Monitoring and Evaluation Division (IMED) showed on Tuesday.

The top ministries have spent Tk24,148 crore in the first quarter of the current fiscal year which was Tk19,559 crore during the same period last fiscal, IMED Secretary Abu Hena Morshed Zaman said.

According to the IMED report, the ADP implementation rate of some of the ministries and departments is more than the national average.

Of these ministries and departments– power division has implemented 13.75%, science and technology ministry 12%, railways ministry 12%, bridges division 12.51%, local government division 10%, the prime minister's office 10.89% and the health services division 10%.

But ADP implementation rate of some of the big ministries and departments is less than national average.

These are– secondary and higher secondary education department 6.47%, primary and mass education ministry 3.95%, water resources ministry 5.8%, shipping ministry 3.22%, and civil aviation and tourism ministry 3.49%.

Planning ministry officials said that the government has been maintaining austerity in project spending considering the present economic situation. That's why the funds cannot be spent on some projects which have limited the ADP implementation rate.

The government has divided various projects into A, B and C categories considering their importance to tackle the economic crises. The less important projects have been put into C category, fund release of which has been halted temporarily.

There is a provision to release 75% of the fund for the B category projects while for the A category projects 100% fund can be released. All the foreign aided projects have been kept in this category.