ADP implementation drops slightly in Jul-Nov amid austerity

TBS Report
22 December, 2022, 10:15 pm
Last modified: 22 December, 2022, 10:34 pm

All the ministries and departments concerned together spent Tk47,122 crore or 18.41% of the total ADP allocation in the period, which was 18.61% in the corresponding period of the last fiscal year

Illustration: TBS
The implementation rate of the Annual Development Programme (ADP) has decreased slightly in the first five months – July to November – of the current fiscal year compared to the last as the government has taken some austerity measures to save foreign currencies amid multi-faceted economic pressures.

All ministries and departments concerned together spent Tk47,122 crore or 18.41% of the total ADP allocation in the period, which was 18.61% in the corresponding period of the last fiscal year, according to a report of the Implementation Monitoring and Evaluation Division released Thursday.

In pre-Covid years, the ADP implementation rate for the first five months was 20% on average.

Planning ministry officials said the government has divided various projects into A, B and C categories considering their importance to tackle the economic crises. The less important projects have been put into the C category, fund release of which has been halted temporarily.

There is a provision to release 75% of the fund for the B category projects while for the A category projects 100% fund can be released. All the foreign-aided projects have been kept in this category.

Due to the government austerity in project spending, a portion of ADP funds cannot be spent, they added.

According to the latest report, among the poor performers, the Health Services Division spent 7.5%, the Ministry of Primary and Mass Education 8%, the Secondary and Higher Education Division 10%, the Ministry of Science and Technology 11%, the Ministry of Civil Aviation and Tourism 15% of their respective allocations between July and November this year.

In contrast, the Bridges Division achieved 38.81%, the Power Division 93%, the Ministry of Housing and Public Works 29.62%, the Prime Minister's Office 25.22%, Local Government Division 21% implementation rates which are much higher than the average.

All the ministries and divisions spent 18% of the total allocation of government funds and 19.29% of foreign funds, the report revealed, which were 20% and 16.23% respectively in the same period last fiscal.

ADP / ADP Implementation / Austerity

