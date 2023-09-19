ADP implementation 3.84% in first two months of FY24

The implementation of the government's Annual Development Programme (ADP) did not pick up pace in the first two months of the current fiscal year with only 3.84% (Tk10,542 crore) of the total allocation spent by the implementing agencies, according to the latest progress report by the Implementation Monitoring and Evaluation Division (IMED) of the Planning Ministry.

The size of ADP for FY2023-24 is Tk2,74,674 crore, of which the government funding is Tk1,69,000 crore, foreign aid Tk94,000 crore, and the remaining Tk11,674 crore is composed of various organisations' own funds.

The implementation rate in the first two months of last fiscal year was 3.85% (Tk9,844 crore) of the total allocation of Tk2,56,003 crore, says the report.

Though this year's ADP implementation rate is almost the same as last fiscal year, the government restricted expenditure of many projects last year considering the economic downturn. There is no such restriction this year but the implementation rate did not improve, said IMED officials.

In the first two months of this financial year, expenditure from government funds increased slightly, but the use of foreign debt decreased.

Expenditure from government funds was 3.70% in July-August of FY23, which has increased to 4.06% in July-August of FY23. On the other hand, the utilisation of foreign debt decreased from 3.85% to .58% in the same period.

Various organisations spent 2.27% of their own funds in the first two months of this year, down from 6.13% in the last financial year.

The local government division and the power division were able to spend more than 7% last year, but this time the rate of spending by these divisions has decreased.

The local government division spent 6.26% and the power division 3.31% in the first two months of the current financial year. This scenario can be seen in other ministries and departments.

According to IMED data, 20 ministries and departments spent less than 1% of allocated government funds or none at all during July and August of this fiscal year. Such ministries and departments include the Directorate General of Medical Education, Water Resources Ministry, Science and Technology Ministry, Energy and Mineral Resources Division, Power Division, Social Welfare Ministry, and Food Ministry.

On the other hand, 11 ministries and departments could not spend any amount of foreign aid allocation. They include the Ministry of Industries, Ministry of Science and Technology, Ministry of Water Resources, Directorate General of Medical Education, Ministry of Civil Aviation and Ministry of Road Transport.