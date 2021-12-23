ADB increases irrigation loan

Economy

TBS Report
23 December, 2021, 04:10 pm
Last modified: 23 December, 2021, 09:40 pm

Related News

ADB increases irrigation loan

The additional $13.5m loan will scale up an ongoing $46m irrigation improvement project

TBS Report
23 December, 2021, 04:10 pm
Last modified: 23 December, 2021, 09:40 pm
ADB increases irrigation loan

The government on Thursday signed an agreement with the Asian Development Bank (ADB) for the improvement and modernisation of the country's irrigation system.

As per the agreement, the ADB will provide $13.5 million as an additional project loan to improve management, operation, and maintenance of large-scale irrigation schemes, says a press release.

The supplemental loan will scale up the ongoing $46 million Irrigation Management Improvement Project.

Fatima Yasmin, secretary, Economic Relations Division (ERD), and Edimon Ginting, country director of ADB, virtually signed the loan agreement on behalf of Bangladesh and ADB, respectively. 

"The assistance will help manage the effects of flooding and scarcity of water by improving irrigation management and infrastructure," said Edimon Ginting.

"Under the project, management, operation, and maintenance of irrigation schemes will be transferred from government departments to private operators, paving the way for a sustainable irrigation system," he added.

Ginting said, "The project will modernise the irrigation infrastructure introducing various innovative measures, such as replacing diesel motor pumps with electric ones, developing a buried-pipe tertiary distribution system, and installing a prepaid card metre system."  

The project will repair 17 kilometers of coastal embankments and re-excavate over 400 kilometers of canal drains by 2024, to expand the dry-season irrigation area of the Muhuri irrigation system by 60% to 18,000 hectares.

After the implementation of the project, the average yield of irrigated boro paddy is expected to increase to four tons per hectare of land, which was three tons in 2013. The project will ensure that at least 2% of pump operators, 5% of mobile water unit vendors, and 5% of project construction workers are women. 

The ADB assistance aims to achieve climate resilience by promoting improved flood protection, reservoir management, and water use efficiency.
 

Top News

Asian Development Bank (ADB) / loans / irrigation

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

In recent years white supremacist groups in the US have seen a rise in their numbers and popularity but this has yet to be nipped in the bud. Photo: Reuters

America drops the ball on white supremacist terror groups

10h | Panorama
The Dhaka Stock Exchange has only 347 companies listed. Around 80 percent of the total corporate tax in the country comes from the listed companies. Photo: Mumit M

“The government will have to apply carrot and stick policy to bring the companies to the capital market” 

12h | Panorama
Photo: Courtesy

Rethink Education: Celebrating the first anniversary of IFNB in Dhaka

14h | Pursuit
Shahid&#039;s tour operating company Petro Aviation did well before the pandemic hit, they organised corporate tours and gained lucrative deals. Photo: Courtesy

The pandemic destroyed Hasan Shahid’s business but he refuses to give up

14h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Luxury Bay One cruise resumes operations on Ctg St. Martin route

Luxury Bay One cruise resumes operations on Ctg St. Martin route

3h | Videos
Story of commoners

Story of commoners

3h | Videos
Marvel of tomorrow influencers award 2021

Marvel of tomorrow influencers award 2021

3h | Videos
Indonesian toilet cafe aims to educate and entertain

Indonesian toilet cafe aims to educate and entertain

3h | Videos

Most Read

1
Dhaka Nagar Paribahan to operate starting 26 Dec
Transport

Dhaka Nagar Paribahan to operate starting 26 Dec

2
Photo/Courtesy
Bangladesh

Malaysia labour market reopens for Bangladeshis

3
McDonald’s sells a certain style of production and management, a certain theory of economic operations and a lifestyle for its consumers. Photo: Bloomberg
Panorama

Why is there no McDonald’s in Bangladesh?

4
Enraged monkeys have killed 250 dogs in an Indian district by dragging them to the top of buildings and trees and dropping them
South Asia

Rise of the Apes!

5
With more assets than liability claim, Qcoom seeks unfreezing Tk394cr
Economy

With more assets than liability claim, Qcoom seeks unfreezing Tk394cr

6
Bangladesh outdoes China, Vietnam in apparel export growth in US
RMG

Bangladesh outdoes China, Vietnam in apparel export growth in US