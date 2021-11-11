ACI’s quarterly profit grows 155%

ACI Limited has posted 155% year-on-year profit growth in the July-September quarter amid rising sales, moderately contended costs, and a reduction in interest expenses.

The listed conglomerate, following its recent annual profits after two consecutive losing years, has posted consolidated earnings per share (EPS) of Tk3.93 in the July-September quarter of this fiscal year.

The EPS was Tk1.54 in the same quarter a year ago.

The consolidated profit includes all the profits and losses of the company's subsidiaries which are engaged in diversified businesses ranging from consumer products to retail chain, agro machinery and automobile, agrochemical, paints, plastic products, and many others, while the mother entity ACI Limited is a leading pharmaceuticals business in the country.

The net asset value per share of the conglomerate stood at Tk166.17 at the end of September.