Tetley: ACI to terminate joint venture agreement with Tata

Economy

TBS Report
27 November, 2022, 10:25 am
Last modified: 27 November, 2022, 10:34 am

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

ACI limited is going to terminate the joint venture agreement regarding "Tetley" with England-based Tata Consumer Products Overseas Holdings Limited. 

The company is a part of India-based Tata Consumer Products Group.

The two companies formed a tea company named Tetley ACI (Bangladesh) Limited under the joint venture agreement in 2002, where ACI holds 50% shares of the company and the rest is owned by Tata.

On 26 November, in a board meeting, ACI decided to sell its holdings worth Tk10.61 crore to Tata, according to the company's disclosure.

The two companies will sign a settlement agreement to complete the share trade.

