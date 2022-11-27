Tetley: ACI to terminate joint venture agreement with Tata

ACI limited is going to terminate the joint venture agreement regarding "Tetley" with England-based Tata Consumer Products Overseas Holdings Limited.

The company is a part of India-based Tata Consumer Products Group.

The two companies formed a tea company named Tetley ACI (Bangladesh) Limited under the joint venture agreement in 2002, where ACI holds 50% shares of the company and the rest is owned by Tata.

On 26 November, in a board meeting, ACI decided to sell its holdings worth Tk10.61 crore to Tata, according to the company's disclosure.

The two companies will sign a settlement agreement to complete the share trade.