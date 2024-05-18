$5.91 billion in offshore wealth held by Bangladeshis

Bangladeshi citizens held 1.3% of Bangladesh's GDP, or $5.91 billion in offshore tax havens in 2022, according to a report by Atlas of the Offshore World.

Of this amount, 84.6% was held in Asian tax havens, with American, European and Swiss accounts holding the remainder.

This resulted in tax revenue of $350 million being lost in non-EU havens and $140 million being lost to EU havens.

This is a decline from 2021 when an estimated $8.14 billion was held in offshore accounts, with $7 billion being held in Asian tax havens such as Singapore, the UAE and Hong Kong.

Additionally, the report estimates that up to $660 billion in offshore real estate wealth is being held across Singapore ($290 million), Dubai ($260 million), London ($89 million) and Paris ($5.6 million), with the remaining $15.6 million held elsewhere.