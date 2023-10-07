5 economic zones to get boost once Sonargaon roads developed

In a bid to enhance connectivity and stimulate economic growth of local industries and tourism in the Sonargaon region of Narayanganj, the government has initiated a road development project.

The project to develop four roads spanning approximately 14 kilometres is expected to facilitate transportation and communications with five economic zones in the area.

Officials concerned said communication with five economic zones — Aman Economic Zone, Meghna Economic Zone, Meghna Industrial Economic Zone, Cumilla Economic Zone and Sonargaon Economic Zone (now its operation is halted due to some legal issues) — will improve substantially once the project is completed.

The road connecting Sonargaon Mograpara to the Aman Economic Zone, Aman Cement Factory, Meghna Group's LP Gas Plant, Meghna Shipbuilders and Dockyard, Sonargaon Folk Art and Craft Museum, Panam City, and several industrial establishments and tourism centres is currently only 5.5 metres wide.

With the narrow road causing significant disruptions due to the presence of private cars and battery-operated auto-rickshaws, the Bangladesh Economic Zone Authorities (Beza) and other businesses have been demanding the expansion of the road for several years.

In response to the demand, the road will be widened to 10.3 metres.

According to officials at the Road Transport and Highways Division, a project proposal worth Tk1,148 crore has been submitted to the Planning Commission for the development of four roads and modernisation of existing pavements in the Sonargaon area.

The Physical Infrastructure Division of the Planning Commission has already held a meeting of the project evaluation committee on the project proposal.

In the meeting, recommendations were made to logically determine expenses related to land acquisition, damage caused to land, utility shifting, and several other budgetary aspects.

As per proposal, the target has been set to complete the project by June 2025.

According to Beza officials, approximately 36,000 labourers are currently working in the four operational economic zones in the area. Once the entire project is completed, it is expected to attract an investment of nearly $4 billion in five zones, they said. This may create more than two lakh employment opportunities, the officials estimated.

Shaikh Yusuf Harun, executive chairman of Beza, told The Business Standard that his office persuaded the government to take up the development project. "We welcome this initiative from the perspective of Beza."

He mentioned that upon completion of the construction work, transporting raw materials to the factories and delivering finished goods to their destinations will become more efficient.

As a result, commuting by factory workers, part of the local population, will also become easier, he added.