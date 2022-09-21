With $457m investment, six firms to sign economic zone plot deal today

Six companies with a total investment of around $457 million will sign land lease agreement with the Bangladesh Economic Zones Authority (Beza) on Wednesday, according to officials.

Five of the firms will be allocated the plots at the Sabrang Tourism Park, and one at the Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Shilpa Nagar.

All the plots span a total of 17 acres as the investments are expected to generate at least 8,219 jobs, said Beza officials in conditions of anonymity.

Ifad Autos, one of the firms, will get plots at the Sabrang Tourism Park to plough into $16.20 million to build a 3-star hotel and resort.

According to Ifad's investment proposal, the 10-storied hotel will have 370 rooms. There will also be leisure spots, recreational venues, a convention centre and tourist transportations.

Ifad Autos, a subsidiary of Ifad Group, is a local industrial giant with prominence in consumer goods and commercial vehicles.

Iftekhar Ahmed Tipu, chairman of IFAD Group, told The Business Standard that their venture will also have a mini-amusement park.

"We are stressing on keeping the international standard hospitality costs with the reach of the people," he added.

Three firms of Dipta Group – DIRD Composite Textiles Ltd, Dipta Garments Ltd and DIRD Garments Ltd – will also get plots at Sabrang.

Dipta Group will build cottages, resorts, hotels and motels at a total investment of $38.21 million, according to the investment proposal. The group expects at least 669 people will be employed at the new businesses.

Coming into operations in 1984, DIRD Group is involved in garment manufacturing, textile, engineering, software and agricultural sector.

The fifth company East West Travels and Tours Ltd will also build a hotel at Sabrang on 1 acre of land.

Established in 1988, East West Travels runs a travel agency and tourism business in Bangladesh.

Sabrang Tourism Park will be the first exclusive tourism park in the Cox's Bazar district encompassing an area of 1,027 acres.

Sabrang has an amazing hill and sea beach territory. The purest air, lofty hill, sea and lagoon offer the perfect conditions for the development of tourism and entertainment facilities.

Healthcare Pharmaceuticals Limited is going to get a 10 acre of land at the Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Shilpa Nagar.

Beza has already allotted 30 acres of land to the Healthcare Pharmaceuticals at the Bangabandhu Silpa Nagar. The drug-maker said it needs another 10 acres of land for business expansion in active pharmaceutical ingredients and formulated pharmaceuticals products.

Healthcare Pharmaceuticals Limited, one of the leading local drug-makers in Bangladesh, will invest $4০০ million to set up its new plants at the Shilpa Nagar to expand its manufacturing capacity.

Beza is implementing the Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Shilpa Nagar – the country's largest industrial city in the south-eastern swathe – on 30,000 acres of land at Mirsarai and Sitakunda upazilas of Chattogram and Sonagazi upazila of Feni.

Beza is working toward establishing 100 economic zones across the country by 2030, and to generate 10 million jobs for the locals. It also expects to produce and export products worth $40 billion annually in and from these economic zones.

Investors can avail of tax holiday, duty-free imports of raw materials and machinery, exemption from dividend tax, VAT-free electricity, gas and water and other fiscal facilities in the zones.