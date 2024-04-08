$455 million remittance came in five days before Eid

US dollar banknotes are seen in this illustration taken on 10 March 2023. Photo: Reuters

Expatriate Bangladeshis have sent $455.42 million in remittances in the five days (1-5 April) before Eid-Ul-Fitr, according to the Bangladesh Bank.

Bankers say $400-500 million in remittances came in every week last March, meaning more has come in the first five days of April.

The increase was attributed to expatriate Bangladeshis sending money to their relatives on the occasion of Eid.

After two consecutive months of upward trend, the flow of inward remittances dipped below the $2 billion mark in March amid the weakening of the dollar against the taka.

Data from the Bangladesh Bank shows expatriate Bangladeshis sent home $1.99 billion last month, down from $2.16 billion in February and $2.11 billion in January.

According to central bank data, March's remittances were 1.24% lower than the $2.02 billion received in the same month a year ago.