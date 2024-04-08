$455 million remittance came in five days before Eid

Economy

TBS Report
08 April, 2024, 05:45 pm
Last modified: 08 April, 2024, 06:12 pm

Related News

$455 million remittance came in five days before Eid

Bankers say $400-500 million in remittances came in every week last March, meaning more has come in the first five days of April.

TBS Report
08 April, 2024, 05:45 pm
Last modified: 08 April, 2024, 06:12 pm
US dollar banknotes are seen in this illustration taken on 10 March 2023. Photo: Reuters
US dollar banknotes are seen in this illustration taken on 10 March 2023. Photo: Reuters

Expatriate Bangladeshis have sent $455.42 million in remittances in the five days (1-5 April) before Eid-Ul-Fitr, according to the Bangladesh Bank.

Bankers say $400-500 million in remittances came in every week last March, meaning more has come in the first five days of April.

The increase was attributed to expatriate Bangladeshis sending money to their relatives on the occasion of Eid.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

After two consecutive months of upward trend, the flow of inward remittances dipped below the $2 billion mark in March amid the weakening of the dollar against the taka.

Data from the Bangladesh Bank shows expatriate Bangladeshis sent home $1.99 billion last month, down from $2.16 billion in February and $2.11 billion in January.

According to central bank data, March's remittances were 1.24% lower than the $2.02 billion received in the same month a year ago.

Bangladesh / Top News

remittance / Eid-ul-Fitr / Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Collected

Gift your loved ones a wellness package

7h | Brands
The Alsvin has the modern-day fundamentals of a compact sedan offering all the relevant features without compromising practicality. Photo: Akif Hamid

2023 Changan Alsvin: The new budget-friendly city cruiser in town

1d | Wheels
To be sure, the richest boomers will have plenty to leave to their heirs. But it’s unclear how much of a difference that will make. Photo: Bloomberg

The 'Great Wealth Transfer' is a delusion

1d | Panorama
Patience was cited as one of the reasons behind women being better at haggling in our recent customer-seller survey in the capital. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

Men Vs Women: Who reigns supreme when it comes to haggling?

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Delicious Reshmi Jilapi

Delicious Reshmi Jilapi

4h | Videos
If Trump win, what will happen to Europe economy?

If Trump win, what will happen to Europe economy?

21m | Videos
DU's fine arts student Nathan Bom's militant organization 'Kuki-Chin'

DU's fine arts student Nathan Bom's militant organization 'Kuki-Chin'

21h | Videos
Rise of Malaysia Semiconductor Industry Amid US-China Tensions

Rise of Malaysia Semiconductor Industry Amid US-China Tensions

7h | Videos