320 factories restart operations amid strict lockdown 

More than 320 factories, which are out of lockdown purview, were reopened today.

The factories include those engaged in manufacturing medicines, food, oxygen, electricity, processed leather and medical equipment.

Sources in the Industrial Police said fines were being imposed if there was any attempt to open factories beyond the government-permitted criteria.

A senior police official told The Business Standard that 320 to 330 factories were operating under the purview of the Industrial Area Police today.

He also said that the owners of two garment factories on Sunday and one sporting goods factory this morning were fined for reopening their factories illegally.

The government decided to keep the factories dealing in food, medicine, and leather open during the 14-day strict lockdown from 23 July - 5 August. All other factories will remain closed during the time.

