3 int'l expos begin 6 Nov in Dhaka

Three international exhibitions showcasing various products and new technologies from the apparel and textile industries will be held in Dhaka starting on November 6 for four days.

The exhibitions will take place at the Bangabandhu Bangladesh-China Friendship Exhibition Centre in Purbachal.

This was revealed at a press conference organised by CEMS Global USA at a hotel in the capital yesterday.

The three exhibitions include the 23rd Textech Bangladesh International Expo 2024, the 22nd Dhaka International Yarn & Fabric Show 2024 (Summer Edition), and the 43rd Dye & Chem Bangladesh 2024 International Expo.

Textiles and Jute Adviser Brigadier General (retd) M Sakhawat Hossain will inaugurate the exhibitions. The events are expected to be attended by representatives from the Export Promotion Bureau, the Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association, the Bangladesh Knitwear Manufacturers and Exporters Association, and other industry stakeholders.

Meherun N Islam, president and group managing director of CEMS Global USA and Asia Pacific, spoke at the press conference, while CEMS Global CEO SS Sarwar, Executive Director Tanvir Kamrul Islam, and Marketing Head Mahmud Riyad Hasan were present, among others.

In her written statement, Meherun N Islam said that Bangladeshi entrepreneurs from the apparel and textile sectors used to travel abroad to learn about essential products and raw materials. Now, CEMS Global has created this opportunity within the country. As the largest gathering of foreign and local suppliers, buyers, and sellers, Bangladeshi businesses no longer need to go abroad to find buyers. Instead, buyers and suppliers in the garment and textile industries can meet under one roof, saving money, labor, and time.

CEMS Global CEO SS Sarwar said that due to the recent situation in the country, many foreign companies have expressed concerns about security, but they have received assurances from the relevant authorities.

The organisers said that these exhibitions are part of the textile series of exhibitions organised by CEMS Global USA, which are held annually in Bangladesh, Brazil, Morocco, Thailand, and Sri Lanka. The textile series of exhibitions is already playing a significant role in advancing the apparel and textile industries in South Asia.

More than 1,475 companies from 37 countries are expected to participate, with over 2,245 booths at the exhibitions. The exhibitions will be open to industry visitors daily from 10:00am to 7:00pm.