3-day Eid shopping fest kicks off in Chattogram

Economy

TBS Report
15 June, 2023, 07:40 pm
Last modified: 15 June, 2023, 07:55 pm

Related News

3-day Eid shopping fest kicks off in Chattogram

TBS Report
15 June, 2023, 07:40 pm
Last modified: 15 June, 2023, 07:55 pm
Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

A three-day Eid shopping fest started in Chattogram to provide a comfortable shopping experience to Eid shoppers.

Chattogram City Corporation Mayor Rezaul Karim Chowdhury inaugurated the fest organised by M&M Business Communications at Radisson Blu Chattogram Bay View on Thursday (15 June). 

There are stalls having varieties of items including clothes, ornaments, home decors, and lifestyle items. Almost all the entrepreneurs participating in the exhibition are women. Organisers said a hassle-free environment has been ensured for visitors and entrepreneurs. 
Entrepreneurs said the exhibition helps them display their products and acquire more customers round the year.

M&M Business Communications Founder and CEO Manjuma Morshed told The Business Standard, "The main objective of this exhibition is to provide a complete shopping solution under one roof for the people of Chattogram so that they do not have to go to Dhaka or abroad for shopping."

Exhibition of these products plays an important role in promoting, selling and creating new buyers for online women entrepreneurs, she added.

The event is organised with more than 60 premium brands of Dhaka and Chattogram.

Maliha Ibrahim- Studio & Salon is a gold sponsor and The Business Standard is a media partner of the fair. The event will continue till 17 June.
 

Eid shopping

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Every two to three months, the members of Children’s Hope visit the students&#039; homes to monitor whether they are studying properly. Photos: Courtesy

Children's Hope: A holistic investment in education, not just handouts

7h | Panorama
Saber Hossain Chowdhury. Sketch: TBS

'Our main goal is to protect the lives and livelihoods of climate-vulnerable people'

11h | Panorama
Photo: TBS

Heatwave subsides, but does so our concern for greenery?

1d | Features
Although learning on screen may come with some distraction, online materials can provide opportunities for interactive learning experiences. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Digital resources: Helps students excel or makes them lazy?

1d | Pursuit

More Videos from TBS

Hight Court prohibits opinions on BFF corruption until probe ends

Hight Court prohibits opinions on BFF corruption until probe ends

1h | TBS SPORTS
Is there any good news for job-seekers?

Is there any good news for job-seekers?

2h | TBS Insight
Russian N weapons in hands of Belarus

Russian N weapons in hands of Belarus

36m | TBS World
How the energy sector plays a key role in Bangladesh’s aspirations

How the energy sector plays a key role in Bangladesh’s aspirations

8h | TBS Money Flow

Most Read

1
Kairan Quazi. Photo: Collected
Tech

Elon Musk's SpaceX hires 14-year-old Bangladeshi-American Kairan

2
The “Deho Pabi, Mon Pabi Na” dialogue has long been a part of the country’s pop culture, deeply rooted in commercial Bangla movies Photo: Collected
Panorama

Why we should be asking more 'Deho Pabi, Mon Pabi Na' questions

3
Walton’s higher officials attend the grand launching ceremony of AIoT based Giantech series three new models of smart refrigerator. Photo: PR
Corporates

Bangladesh transforms into world's most advanced refrigerator producer country

4
Photo: TBS
Economy

Universal pension from July, monthly contribution Tk500-5000

5
Illustration: TBS
Panorama

Unemployed, in debt and expired work permit, this Bangladeshi youth built a US company through his Twitter feed

6
Photo: UNB
Bangladesh

Indian woman held with 1800 grams cocaine at Dhaka airport