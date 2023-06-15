3-day Eid shopping fest kicks off in Chattogram

A three-day Eid shopping fest started in Chattogram to provide a comfortable shopping experience to Eid shoppers.

Chattogram City Corporation Mayor Rezaul Karim Chowdhury inaugurated the fest organised by M&M Business Communications at Radisson Blu Chattogram Bay View on Thursday (15 June).

There are stalls having varieties of items including clothes, ornaments, home decors, and lifestyle items. Almost all the entrepreneurs participating in the exhibition are women. Organisers said a hassle-free environment has been ensured for visitors and entrepreneurs.

Entrepreneurs said the exhibition helps them display their products and acquire more customers round the year.

M&M Business Communications Founder and CEO Manjuma Morshed told The Business Standard, "The main objective of this exhibition is to provide a complete shopping solution under one roof for the people of Chattogram so that they do not have to go to Dhaka or abroad for shopping."

Exhibition of these products plays an important role in promoting, selling and creating new buyers for online women entrepreneurs, she added.

The event is organised with more than 60 premium brands of Dhaka and Chattogram.

Maliha Ibrahim- Studio & Salon is a gold sponsor and The Business Standard is a media partner of the fair. The event will continue till 17 June.

