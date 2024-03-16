2 more factories get LEED Gold certification

Economy

TBS Report
16 March, 2024, 12:25 pm
Last modified: 16 March, 2024, 01:15 pm

Related News

2 more factories get LEED Gold certification

TBS Report
16 March, 2024, 12:25 pm
Last modified: 16 March, 2024, 01:15 pm
2 more factories get LEED Gold certification

Two more factories in Bangladesh have earned Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) certification from the United States Green Building Council (USGBC).

With this, the number of green factories in the country rose to 213.

Among the newly certified factories, Windy Apparels Limited and Union Sportswear Limited both attained Gold ratings with 69 and 73 points respectively.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

LEED is the most widely used green building rating system in the world. Available for virtually all building types, LEED provides a framework for healthy, efficient, and cost-saving green buildings. LEED certification is a globally recognised symbol of sustainability achievement and leadership.

Before awarding the LEED certification, the USGBC considers several criteria, such as transformation performance, energy, water, and waste management. 

The best performers are rated with platinum, followed by gold and silver.

Bangladesh is the global leader with the highest number of green industries, where 80 are platinum-rated, 119 are gold-rated, 10 are silver, and four are without any rating.

The country has been receiving the certificate since 2001.  

Top News

LEED certification / Leadership in Energy and Environment Design (LEED) / Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The tale of Sowari Ghat fish market: Oldest, legendary and in decline. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

The tale of Sowari Ghat fish market: Oldest, legendary and in decline

5h | Panorama
Story behind Brilliant Cloud: A public cloud service provider in Bangladesh

Story behind Brilliant Cloud: A public cloud service provider in Bangladesh

20h | Tech
Representational Image

Bangladesh finally has an offshore banking law. But it's nothing to write home about

22h | Panorama
Karl Marx. Sketch: TBS

Why Marx continues to live on 141 years after his death

23h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Abontika blamed her classmates and assistant proctor

Abontika blamed her classmates and assistant proctor

47m | Videos
Delicious Arabian Khabsa

Delicious Arabian Khabsa

27m | Videos
Expatriates are worried about coming home from Dubai during the Eid holidays

Expatriates are worried about coming home from Dubai during the Eid holidays

11h | Videos
Mother is crying while looking at son's picture on mobile phone

Mother is crying while looking at son's picture on mobile phone

21h | Videos