1,200 global apparel machinery, tech solution providers to join Dhaka expo  

Local textile and garment manufacturers will get an opportunity to meet with their global suppliers of the latest technology and machinery under one umbrella as a four-day exhibition kicks off on 15 February in Dhaka.

"About 1,200 global machinery and technology solution provider brands from 35 countries will display advanced technologies, cutting-edge solutions, and the latest trends of the industries at 1,600 booths," said Mohammad Ali Khokon, president of the Bangladesh Textile Mills Association (BTMA), at a press conference at a city hotel on Sunday.

The BTMA, Yorkers Trade and Marketing Service Co Ltd and Chan Chao International Co Ltd will jointly organise the Dhaka International Textile and Garments Machinery Exhibition (DTG–2023) at the International Convention City Bashundhara.

The 17th edition of the DTG is taking place after a break of three years due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Judy Wang, president of Yorkers Trade and Marketing Service Co Ltd and chief executive officer of Chan Chao International Co Ltd, was present at the event.

This year, the DTG will exhibit comprehensively covering equipment, material, and accessories needed in different stages of the textile and garment industrial chains, including spinning, weaving, knitting, dyeing, printing, finishing, and garment manufacturing segments.

The exhibition, which is expected to be inaugurated by the prime minister's private industry and investment adviser Salman F Rahman, will be open to the public from 12:00pm to 8pm daily until 18 February.

According to Mohammad Ali Khokon, the government recently increased gas prices in order to ensure uninterrupted supply to the industry, but the situation has not yet improved.

"We have no information about any improvement in the supply of gas, although the government wants to import LNG," he added.

The BTMEA president also expressed his concern over the uncertainties that loom large over the potential for new investments worth about $4 billion in the country's primary textile sector due to the gas and electricity crises.

He further said that a part of those already took place in 2022 and is in production, and the rest are in the pipeline.

"There is a doubt whether the potential investments will take place without ensuring an uninterrupted supply of quality gas and electricity," he added.

If the government could have ensured the required infrastructure and energy, the investment amount might be increased more as the government is going to establish 100 economic zones, said the BTMA president.

Khokon demanded that the government complete the development of at least 10 special economic zones for the primary textile sector on a priority basis so that entrepreneurs could set up non-cotton based yarn and fabric mills in the area.

The demand for artificial fibre-based garments has been increasing at a faster pace in the global market, and the share of non-cotton-based apparel would exceed 70% within two or three years, the BTMA president said.