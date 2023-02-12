1,200 global apparel machinery, tech solution providers to join Dhaka expo  

Economy

TBS Report 
12 February, 2023, 09:15 pm
Last modified: 12 February, 2023, 09:22 pm

Related News

1,200 global apparel machinery, tech solution providers to join Dhaka expo  

The 17th edition of the DTG is taking place after a break of three years due to the Covid-19 pandemic

TBS Report 
12 February, 2023, 09:15 pm
Last modified: 12 February, 2023, 09:22 pm
Representational Image
Representational Image

Local textile and garment manufacturers will get an opportunity to meet with their global suppliers of the latest technology and machinery under one umbrella as a four-day exhibition kicks off on 15 February in Dhaka.

"About 1,200 global machinery and technology solution provider brands from 35 countries will display advanced technologies, cutting-edge solutions, and the latest trends of the industries at 1,600 booths," said Mohammad Ali Khokon, president of the Bangladesh Textile Mills Association (BTMA), at a press conference at a city hotel on Sunday.

The BTMA, Yorkers Trade and Marketing Service Co Ltd and Chan Chao International Co Ltd will jointly organise the Dhaka International Textile and Garments Machinery Exhibition (DTG–2023) at the International Convention City Bashundhara.

The 17th edition of the DTG is taking place after a break of three years due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Judy Wang, president of Yorkers Trade and Marketing Service Co Ltd and chief executive officer of Chan Chao International Co Ltd, was present at the event.

This year, the DTG will exhibit comprehensively covering equipment, material, and accessories needed in different stages of the textile and garment industrial chains, including spinning, weaving, knitting, dyeing, printing, finishing, and garment manufacturing segments.

The exhibition, which is expected to be inaugurated by the prime minister's private industry and investment adviser Salman F Rahman, will be open to the public from 12:00pm to 8pm daily until 18 February.

According to Mohammad Ali Khokon, the government recently increased gas prices in order to ensure uninterrupted supply to the industry, but the situation has not yet improved.

"We have no information about any improvement in the supply of gas, although the government wants to import LNG," he added.

The BTMEA president also expressed his concern over the uncertainties that loom large over the potential for new investments worth about $4 billion in the country's primary textile sector due to the gas and electricity crises.

He further said that a part of those already took place in 2022 and is in production, and the rest are in the pipeline.

"There is a doubt whether the potential investments will take place without ensuring an uninterrupted supply of quality gas and electricity," he added.

If the government could have ensured the required infrastructure and energy, the investment amount might be increased more as the government is going to establish 100 economic zones, said the BTMA president.

Khokon demanded that the government complete the development of at least 10 special economic zones for the primary textile sector on a priority basis so that entrepreneurs could set up non-cotton based yarn and fabric mills in the area.

The demand for artificial fibre-based garments has been increasing at a faster pace in the global market, and the share of non-cotton-based apparel would exceed 70% within two or three years, the BTMA president said.

Top News

textile / Exhibition

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

From left: Rakin Absar, Saba Chowdhury, Iftekhar Rafsan, and Ishrat Zaheen Ahmed. Photo: Collected

Young Hearts on love, commitment and heartbreak

8h | Mode
There are around a thousand active van pullers in Karwan Bazar. For each delivery, the vanwalas earn Tk150 to Tk200. Photo: Mumit M

An organised mess: The racing vanwalas of Karwan Bazar

12h | Panorama
Many see Big Oil as profiteering from public misery, so calls for windfall taxes on profits are growing louder. Photo: Bloomberg

Could Big Oil's bumper profits grow bigger?

11h | Panorama
Photo: Noor A Alam/TBS

Fat Emperor: A big, fat, Cantonese surprise

1d | Food

More Videos from TBS

Journalist mentioned in Hindenburg report, speaks up

Journalist mentioned in Hindenburg report, speaks up

3h | TBS Stories
Who is Jason Mamoa targeting? FAST X Trailer review

Who is Jason Mamoa targeting? FAST X Trailer review

51m | TBS Entertainment
Spring Empire: surrounded by civic facilities

Spring Empire: surrounded by civic facilities

1h | TBS Stories
Economy of Bangladesh from the point of view of Kaushik Basu

Economy of Bangladesh from the point of view of Kaushik Basu

4h | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
Photo: Courtesy
Panorama

From 'Made in Bangladesh' to 'Designed in Bangladesh'

2
Master plan for futuristic Chattogram city in the making
Districts

Master plan for futuristic Chattogram city in the making

3
Maqsuda Begum made new executive director of Bangladesh Bank
Banking

Maqsuda Begum made new executive director of Bangladesh Bank

4
Photo: Collected
Crime

Prime Distribution MD Mamun arrested in fraud case

5
30% companies see double-digit growth even in hard times
Economy

30% companies see double-digit growth even in hard times

6
Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS
Bangladesh

HSC results to be published Wednesday