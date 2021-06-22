Tanners can reschedule loans till Sept 30

Bangladesh Bank (BB) has extended time of loan rescheduling for leather industries, relocated at Tannery Industrial Estate in Savar, under a special facility till September 30, 2021.

The Banking Regulation and Policy Department (BRPD) of the central bank today issued a circular in this regard on immediate effect.

Asd per the circular, BB has extended the time of loan rescheduling for the second wave of Covid-19 and ahead of Eid-ul-Azha, the second largest religious festival of the Muslims.