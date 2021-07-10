Quader Leather gets nod for wet blue export

According to the survey, most workers had lost pay temporarily or permanently due to the pandemic. Photo: Mumit M

The government has permitted Messers Quader Leather Complex to export semi-processed leather – widely known as wet blue – ahead of Eid-ul-Azha.

The company has been approved to export 20 lakh square feet of wet blue to eight countries on some conditions, said a Commerce Ministry notification.

The countries are: Hong Kong, China, South Korea, Japan, Vietnam, Italy, Spain and Germany.

There has been a ban on the export of wet blue since 1989 with a view to protecting the domestic tannery industry.