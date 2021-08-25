New USAID Mission Director meets BGMEA President

New USAID Mission Director meets BGMEA President

New Mission Director of USAID in Bangladesh, Kathryn Stevens, paid a courtesy call on BGMEA President Faruque Hassan on Wednesday.

BGMEA Vice President Shahidullah Azim, Vice President Miran Ali, Vice President Md. Nasir Uddin and Emelda S. Mullick, Project Management Specialist, Labor and Human Rights Programs, USAID were also present at the meeting.

They had discussions about the possible areas of collaboration between BGMEA and USAID for the development of Bangladesh's apparel industry.

BGMEA President Faruque Hassan talked about the present situation of RMG industry and its priorities, especially in the areas of safety, sustainability, industry innovation, efficiency and capacity optimization.

Mission Director of USAID Kathryn Stevens expressed interest in the RMG Sustainability Council (RSC), the Centre of Innovation, Efficiency and OHS, and environmental sustainability.

