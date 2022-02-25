How Ctg port was rid of pirates

On 12 December 2020, a group of 10 armed men boarded the Bridgewater 80, a supply vessel carrying the flag of Singapore, in the western part of Kutubdia, and robbed it of two drums of hydraulic oil and hose pipes.

Although the incident took place outside the boundary of the Chattogram port, the goods were recovered with the help of the Coast Guard using the Vessel Traffic Management System (VTMS) of the port and the robbers were handed over to police.

According to the report of the Regional Cooperation Agreement on Combating Piracy and Armed Robbery against Ships in Asia (ReCAAP), this was the last robbery in Chattogram port.

Afterwards, a new era began for the port, putting to rest the previous years of fear, owing much to improved coordination. But a lot of work was put in to reach this particular stage.

Back in 2000, pirates had killed five fishermen after looting their boat.

In the same year, an Indonesian officer was shot on a ship of the Shell Oil Company. It spurred the formation of a 10-member task force comprising officials from various government agencies and shipping representatives to review security arrangements.

In 2006, a report of the International Maritime Bureau (IMB) declared Chattogram port as the world's most dangerous port for pirate attacks. There were 47 robbery incidents in the port that year.

Frequent robberies had a negative impact on the image of the Chattogram port as many foreign ships refused to arrive there citing security concerns.

The ships that agreed to come, however, agreed only on the condition that those would charge more than the fixed fare considering the risk. As a result, the cost of import and export was pushed up.

However, the authorities have been successful in eradicating such robberies within the port's proximity.

The Chattogram Port Authority (CPA) took some steps, including increasing Coast Guard patrols, introducing vessel traffic management system (VTMS), controlling unauthorised ships entering the outer anchorage, sending watchmen on ships and installing 1,250 CCTV cameras in the port yard.

They also expanded their patrolling from seven nautical miles to 65.

In January 2012, for the first time in 20 years, the IMB removed Bangladesh from its list of high-risk pirate-prone countries.

The timely steps of the port authority have brightened the image of the country as Chattogram port is now 100% robbery free. Ship fare and insurance premiums have also declined due to security measures.

According to the ReCAAP, in 2015, there were 10 robbery incidents at Chattogram port. In 2016, the number of robberies dropped to one. However, in 2017 and 2018 the number was 11 and nine respectively. From 2019 to present time, only one piracy incident occurred in 2020.

The ReCAAP said that in 2021, incidents of 77 robberies and five attempted robberies took place in the world. Of these, four occurred in neighbouring India, four in Malaysia and 50 in the straits of Malacca and Singapore.

In January 2022, seven incidents of robbery had already taken place, including five in the straits of Singapore and two in India.

Initiatives that changed the picture

In 2000, the Coast Guard of Chattogram port received two patrol boats to prevent robbery. The Coast Guard increased surveillance in the port channel with these patrol vessels. In 2013, the authorities purchased the VTMS from Sweden at a cost of Tk46 crore which brought a 10 nautical mile area of the port under video monitoring.

For this, 46 high-powered infrared video cameras were installed at various places including Patenga, Bandar Bhaban, Sadarghat, Ruby Gate, Anwara and around the entire channel of the Chattogram port and its surroundings.

The authorities have also taken the initiative to install 100 more infrared cameras in Kutubdia, Matarbari and Sitakunda areas at a cost of Tk50 crore. The project will start in the next six months.

In addition, the CPA has installed 1,250 CCTV cameras to secure the port, including the jetty, port yard and handover yard.

Rear Admiral M Shahjahan, chairman of the CPA, told The Business Standard, "VTMS was introduced in 2013. The Navy and Coast Guard are working to prevent piracy. As a result, the image of Chattogram port has improved in the world. We will take all necessary measures to keep the port 100% free from piracy."

Zulfiqar Aziz, who was the chairman of Chattogram Port Authority in 2018 and 2019, said, "I coordinated with all the parties concerned during my tenure to make the port 100% free from piracy. In 2019, for the first time, the port was 100% piracy free. I am glad that it has been maintained till now."

Syed Mohammad Arif, chairman of Bangladesh Shipping Agents Association, said, "At one time, shipping agents had to face embarrassing situations due to various robberies including on foreign ships at Chattogram port. It created a negative image of Bangladesh in the maritime world.

"However, the situation has changed now due to the efforts of the CPA. In recent times, the number of robbery incidents has decreased to zero. The authorities must do more to sustain this achievement," he added.

The challenges present

The port authorities had to face problems in operating the VTMS due to a lack of technical knowledge. Later, experts from the Netherlands, France and Hong Kong were brought in to train the port's naval officers. At present, 50 skilled officers are in charge of the VTMS management.

According to sources, the port authorities send six watchmen when a ship reaches the outer anchorage.

However, many shipping agents refuse to take watchmen citing high costs. Although the port authorities made employing watchmen compulsory, the agents declined to take them for various reasons.

Shahed Sarwar, director of the Bangladesh Shipping Agents Association, said, "Six watchmen have to be paid Tk3,600 per day. A bulk carrier often stays in the port for 10 days to unload goods. In this case a ship has to pay Tk36,000 for keeping watchmen. In addition, the agents have to provide food and accommodation costs for them. That is why the shipping agents refuse to take the watchmen."

According to the port officials, Bangladesh Coast Guard monitors the area up to 12 nautical miles from the coast. The rest of the maritime border of the country is monitored by the Bangladesh Navy.

M Ashfaq Bin Idris, commander of Bangladesh Coast Guard (East Zone), said, "We conduct patrol activities in the Chattogram port area all the time with three ships. No robbery has taken place here since 2021."