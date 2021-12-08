GIZ delegation meets BGMEA president

A delegation of German development cooperation agency GIZ led by its country director for Bangladesh Dr Angelika Fleddermann met with BGMEA President Faruque Hassan.

They held a meeting at BGMEA PR office in Gulshan on 8 December, said a press release.

They discussed on the ongoing and future avenues of collaboration between BGMEA and GIZ to facilitate further development of Bangladesh apparel industry, especially in the areas of environmental sustainability, social standard, productivity, capacity building.

BGMEA Vice President Miran Ali, GIZ Project Manager (Programme for Sustainability in the Textile and Leather Sector -STILE) Dr Michael Kolde, Senior Advisor Sarwat Ahmad and Senior Advisor Md Manjur Morshed were also present at the meeting.