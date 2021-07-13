Few buyers in Chattogram sacrificial markets  

The sacrificial animal markets in Chattogram are yet to gain momentum as a few number of buyers are coming to the markets, though only one week is left before the Eid-ul-Adha.

During visits at several permanent and temporary cattle markets in the port city on Tuesday, it was found that most of the cattle had been brought by local farmers while the number of cattle brought from other parts of the country was less. Besides, the number of buyers this year is much less compared to the same time of the previous years.

According to the lessees of the markets, scores of cows will start reaching the markets within a day or two. Hopefully, trading will start in full swing from four days before Eid, they said.

Rabiul is one of the cattle traders who came from Chapainawabganj to the Bibirhat cattle market in the city. He said, "Every year, we come here earlier, but due to the deteriorated pandemic situation, we were a little late this year. We have brought 40 local cows with us. We will stay here for the next one week."

Md Yunus, lessee of the Bibirhat cattle market, said, "We have taken all kinds of preparations. The government's health guidelines will be followed accordingly. Moreover, we are taking various measures to ensure safety of buyers and avoid traffic jam. In the next two to three days, the market will be fully ready for the buyers."

There was almost no buyer in the morning at Bibirhat market; however, some buyers started coming in the afternoon.

Abu Hena Mostafa Kamal, a businessman from Bahaddarhat area in the city, said, "Today, I have come to get an idea over the price of cows. I will buy it after three or four days. Visiting the market, it seems that the prices are much higher."

Md Shaheen, lessee of the city's Sagarika cattle market, said, "The market has not gained momentum yet. The number of cows brought to the market is still low. Once all the cattle reach the market, at least 10,000 to 12,000 cows will be here. Basically, trading will be conducted in the last four days. Despite the ongoing pandemic, we are hoping for a good sale this year."

Shahed Agro's cattle farm is on the right side of the entrance to the market. Several cows are on display there.

Jasim Uddin, owner of Shahed Agro, said that they are targeting to sell 20 to 25 cows this year, prices ranging from 2 to 14 lakh. "This year, the price of cattle is higher than the last year, because the price of food for cattle is much higher than other times. But, I have some regular customers. They have already ordered the cows. So, I am not worried about sale."

Meanwhile, keeping in mind the pandemic situation, the administration has given 17 conditions to the lessees of the city's sacrificial cattle markets.

Chattogram City Corporation's (CCC) Executive Magistrate Marufa Begum Nellie said that several teams of the city corporation and district administration will be on the ground to monitor the situation.

She said, "We will keep an eye on whether the markets are being operated in compliance with all the rules. Last Sunday, we evicted the temporary sacrificial animal market on Sagarika Road, next to the CDA cattle market. Campaigns will be launched against those who would try to set up such markets breaking the rules."

Chattogram District Livestock Officer Dr Md Reazul Haque said people are buying cows from farms also. They are leaving the cows at the farm after buying, and will take delivery on the day before the Eid. Considering the rate at which cows are being sold now at farms, it can be assumed that about 60%percent will sold. The remaining 40% will be sold at the cattle markets.

"The lessees will carry out miking campaign in the markets, so that the buyers and sellers maintains social distance. Our advice to buyers is, there is no need to bring extra people. One should buy the cow as soon as possible after coming to the market and leave," he added.

Dr Reazul said a total of 206 cattle markets would be set up in Chattogram district, including six in the city. There will be 30 veterinary medical teams for these markets. The markets will be operated following a roster in Chattogram. On an average, there will not be more than 20 sacrificial markets per day.

Jasim Uddin Chowdhury, estate officer of CCC, said that the cattle market has been set up in compliance with the hygiene rules. If the corona outbreak increases, alternative decisions will be made about the cattle market. The conditions for a temporary market is the same as that of a permanent market. The lessees of the permanent markets have already been instructed to comply with these conditions.