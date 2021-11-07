Deliver due services to expats: Hasina to diplomats

UNB
07 November, 2021, 09:30 pm
Last modified: 07 November, 2021, 09:32 pm

Deliver due services to expats: Hasina to diplomats

Hasina asked the diplomats to blend diplomacy with trade and commerce, investment expansion and Bangladesh’s development.

UNB
07 November, 2021, 09:30 pm
Last modified: 07 November, 2021, 09:32 pm
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. TBS Sketch.
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. TBS Sketch.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Sunday asked Bangladeshi diplomats to work sincerely so that the expatriates across the world can avail of proper services from them.

"You needed to deliver proper services to the expatriates and look after their wellbeing," she said.

The Prime Minister said this while virtually inaugurating the extended chancery premise of Bangladesh High Commission (BHC) in London from her place of residence here.

Sheikh Hasina said the people of Bangladesh across the world are contributing to their homeland and the countries they are living in. The traditional diplomacy no longer exists as it has turned into economic diplomacy, she added.

Hasina asked the diplomats to blend diplomacy with trade and commerce, investment expansion and Bangladesh's development.

Photo: PID
Photo: PID

Now no one can attain development alone, she said, adding that a comprehensive effort is needed. "Every foreign mission has a big responsibility to highlight Bangladesh and its history and culture."

Hasina also asked the authorities concerned to discuss and take measures to increase export and investment, and accelerate socio-economic development.

She said the government is working to this end following the foreign policy laid out by Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

"Bangladesh is no longer a backward country, as it's moving ahead attaining the status of a developing nation. It has to be turned into a developed country upholding this status," she added.

English Heritage Blue Plague and the Marble Plague were opened in a new building besides the existing BHC.

Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen and High Commissioner Saida Muna Tasneem also spoke on the occasion.

Information and Broadcasting Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud, Prime Minister's Private Industry and Investment Advisor Salman F Rahman were, among others, present.

