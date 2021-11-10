Ctg port to take at least one week to return to normalcy

Trade

TBS Report
10 November, 2021, 09:55 pm
Last modified: 10 November, 2021, 10:30 pm

Related News

Ctg port to take at least one week to return to normalcy

BGMEA might not be able to meet its target to export goods worth $4 billion in November due to the recent strike

TBS Report
10 November, 2021, 09:55 pm
Last modified: 10 November, 2021, 10:30 pm
File photo. Photo: Mumit M/TBS
File photo. Photo: Mumit M/TBS

The Chattogram Port activities that were halted due to the recent nationwide transport strike have resumed but it will take at least a week to gain complete normalcy, said the port authorities and traders. 

"We can say that the overall port activities are rather normal now and by next week, the container pressure will be totally under control," said Md Omar Faruk, secretary, Chattogram Port Authority.

According to Bangladesh Inland Container Depots Association (Bicda), three ships had to leave the port on 7 November without taking 1900 containers, three more ships left on 8 November without taking 1500 containers, and four ships left on 9 November without taking 300 containers, due to the strike – amounting to 3700 containers left on the port. 

The strike also halted the delivery of around 10,000 – 12,000 imported containers from the port.

Ruhul Amin Shikder, secretary of Bicda, said, a 20-foot container contains export goods worth at least Tk40 lakh. So, during the strikes, goods worth at least Tk1,480 crore could not be loaded onto the ships on time. 

Syed Nazrul Islam, first vice president, Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA), said the strikes have put the organisation's target to export goods worth $4 billion in November at risk. 

The port authorities said even though the container load is reducing now, it has created a rush. The increased flow has also caused a crisis of transports and caused the fares to skyrocket. 

Bangladesh / Economy / Top News

ctg port / Trade / export and import

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Jinjira-a silent revolution in light engineering industry

Jinjira-a silent revolution in light engineering industry

1h | Videos
Malala Yousafzai ties knot

Malala Yousafzai ties knot

1h | Videos
Fuel price hike feared to trip up recovery

Fuel price hike feared to trip up recovery

1h | Videos
A lofty river plan to make Dhaka livable again

A lofty river plan to make Dhaka livable again

1h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Tourists leave as panic grips Cox’s Bazar

2
Poor show in DU admission tests continues
Education

Poor show in DU admission tests continues

3
Photo: Noor A Alam
Pursuit

Tasnia Atique: An entrepreneur who turned her adversities into lessons for others

4
A lofty river plan to make Dhaka livable again
Bangladesh

A lofty river plan to make Dhaka livable again

5
Five pvt firms picked to run five closed jute mills
Industry

Five pvt firms picked to run five closed jute mills

6
What will happen in winter? Photo: Mumit M
Bangladesh

Sreemangal records lowest temperature of the day