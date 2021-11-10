Ctg port to take at least one week to return to normalcy

The Chattogram Port activities that were halted due to the recent nationwide transport strike have resumed but it will take at least a week to gain complete normalcy, said the port authorities and traders.

"We can say that the overall port activities are rather normal now and by next week, the container pressure will be totally under control," said Md Omar Faruk, secretary, Chattogram Port Authority.

According to Bangladesh Inland Container Depots Association (Bicda), three ships had to leave the port on 7 November without taking 1900 containers, three more ships left on 8 November without taking 1500 containers, and four ships left on 9 November without taking 300 containers, due to the strike – amounting to 3700 containers left on the port.

The strike also halted the delivery of around 10,000 – 12,000 imported containers from the port.

Ruhul Amin Shikder, secretary of Bicda, said, a 20-foot container contains export goods worth at least Tk40 lakh. So, during the strikes, goods worth at least Tk1,480 crore could not be loaded onto the ships on time.

Syed Nazrul Islam, first vice president, Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA), said the strikes have put the organisation's target to export goods worth $4 billion in November at risk.

The port authorities said even though the container load is reducing now, it has created a rush. The increased flow has also caused a crisis of transports and caused the fares to skyrocket.